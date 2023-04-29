Uniswap (UNI) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $33.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00019085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00309282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.58928599 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $35,199,199.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.