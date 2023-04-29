United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $173.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

