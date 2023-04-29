Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 838,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 232,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,048. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.