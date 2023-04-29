UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $3.56 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00012127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $664,160.01 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00307372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 393.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,500,738 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,501,280.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.51859868 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $776,548.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.