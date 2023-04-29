Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,690,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

MTN stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

