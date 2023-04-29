Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

