Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 8.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. 4,042,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

