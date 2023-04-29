Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.