Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

