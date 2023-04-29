Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $369.45 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $370.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.51.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

