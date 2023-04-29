Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 230,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

