Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.