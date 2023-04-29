Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.