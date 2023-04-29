Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NIKE by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,444,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,077,000 after purchasing an additional 503,009 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

