Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

LMT opened at $464.45 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.37 and its 200-day moving average is $472.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.