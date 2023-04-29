Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $2.47 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

