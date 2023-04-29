Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.95. 1,639,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,355. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.