Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $47,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.08. 1,057,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

