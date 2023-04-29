Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.29 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $46.29 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,444,375,876 coins and its circulating supply is 2,444,375,874 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

