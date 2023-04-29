Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $45.85 million and $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,444,375,863 coins and its circulating supply is 2,444,375,860 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.