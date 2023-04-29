Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4677 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $15.87 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.