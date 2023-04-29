Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 0.4%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.76. 2,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71.
About Verde Clean Fuels
CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.