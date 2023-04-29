Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 4.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 6.21% of Catalent worth $502,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

