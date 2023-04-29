Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE VET opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

