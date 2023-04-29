Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

