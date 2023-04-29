Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

VRT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

