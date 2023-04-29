VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.29

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and traded as high as $60.71. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 239,879 shares.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,214.43 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

