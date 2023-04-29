VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.29

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and traded as high as $60.71. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 239,879 shares.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,214.43 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
