Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 184.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $19.35 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

