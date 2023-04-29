Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EDI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
