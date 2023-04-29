Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.81. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

