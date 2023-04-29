Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 1st.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VISL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.50% and a negative net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

