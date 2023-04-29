Vislink Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, May 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of VISL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

