Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 29.2% in April

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 391,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,830. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

