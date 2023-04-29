Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

VOYA stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

