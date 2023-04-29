Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

NYSE IGD opened at $5.18 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

