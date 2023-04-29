W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12, RTT News reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-$5.40 EPS.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

