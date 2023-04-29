Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Short Interest Update

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

WNC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

