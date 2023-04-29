Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 960,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,600. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.