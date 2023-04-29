Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $171.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

