WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,627 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MeridianLink worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 30.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.1 %

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.00 and a beta of 0.76.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. Analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.