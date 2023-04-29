WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Mercury Systems worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 194.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 153.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

