WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Smartsheet by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.87 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

