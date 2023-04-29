WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Health Catalyst worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 431,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

