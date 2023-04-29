WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ingevity worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

