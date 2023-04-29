WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,460 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

DXCM stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

