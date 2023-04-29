WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of AtriCure worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

ATRC stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

