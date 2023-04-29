WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $130.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.