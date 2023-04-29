WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

