WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,673,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

