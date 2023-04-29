WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 78,268 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

