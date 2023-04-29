Wedbush Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

